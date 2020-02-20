Globeflex Capital L P Grows Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 2,891.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 1,670.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE TER opened at $67.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $81.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.55.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.58.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $4,852,783.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,774,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $581,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,190 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,159 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

