Globeflex Capital L P Has $205,000 Stock Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Globeflex Capital L P reduced its holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,066 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 2,395.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

OraSure Technologies stock opened at $7.12 on Thursday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

