Globeflex Capital L P Makes New $126,000 Investment in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZPN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,877,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,849,000 after acquiring an additional 141,490 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 11.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 73.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $128.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.25 and a 52 week high of $142.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.74.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 41.49%. The firm had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $221,321.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,151.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AZPN shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.43.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

