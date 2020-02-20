Globeflex Capital L P Makes New $294,000 Investment in Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY)

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BY. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3,646.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 182,307 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 61,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 46,126 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 31,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

BY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens upgraded Byline Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE BY opened at $19.39 on Thursday. Byline Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $740.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $68.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

