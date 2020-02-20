Globeflex Capital L P Purchases Shares of 10,526 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WRE shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average is $29.07. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $80.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.84 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 119.52% and a return on equity of 3.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

