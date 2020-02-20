Globeflex Capital L P Purchases Shares of 12,953 Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAL. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,676 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.78% of the company’s stock.

AMAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amalgamated Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of AMAL opened at $18.34 on Thursday. Amalgamated Bank has a 52 week low of $14.58 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $576.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $50.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.48%.

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

