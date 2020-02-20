Globeflex Capital L P Takes $271,000 Position in Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.10% of Cumulus Media at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMLS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 18.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after acquiring an additional 75,667 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 23.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

CMLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cumulus Media presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

CMLS stock opened at $14.22 on Thursday. Cumulus Media Inc has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.56 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.90.

Cumulus Media Profile

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.