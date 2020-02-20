Globeflex Capital L P Takes Position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. Man Group plc lifted its position in Arconic by 104.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arconic by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Arconic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Arconic by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 937,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,862,000 after buying an additional 73,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Arconic by 6.6% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 203,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Argus upgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.30.

NYSE:ARNC opened at $34.07 on Thursday. Arconic Inc has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $34.27. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Arconic had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arconic Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.79%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $919,946.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,925 shares in the company, valued at $891,468.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.