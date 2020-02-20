Globeflex Capital L P Takes Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,099 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 173.9% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 100.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1,805.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPSC opened at $59.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.98. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $62.26.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.99 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 26,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $1,576,145.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,604 shares in the company, valued at $3,369,602.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 10,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $626,577.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,833,324.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,726 shares of company stock valued at $4,744,585 over the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. First Analysis raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.05.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.