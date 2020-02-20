Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

GOGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

Shares of GOGO opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.45. Gogo has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $7.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Gogo in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gogo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its stake in Gogo by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,325,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Gogo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $703,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

