Great Diamond Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $242,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,546 shares in the company, valued at $10,980,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 32,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $5,306,635.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,949,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,132 shares of company stock valued at $21,217,951 over the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRSK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.27.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $169.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.06 and a 1-year high of $171.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

