Great Diamond Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

RPV stock opened at $67.42 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $59.17 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.97.

