Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 257.8% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 74.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at $279,000.

In other news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 402 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $46,800.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $116,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,476 shares of company stock worth $399,450. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Barrington Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.20.

Shares of USPH opened at $130.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.00. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.92 and a 12 month high of $148.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

