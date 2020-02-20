Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 617.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $33.96 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $27.95 and a 1-year high of $34.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.72.

