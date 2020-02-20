Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,366 NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EGOV. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in NIC in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,597,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in NIC in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NIC by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 290,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after buying an additional 139,363 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in NIC by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 190,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 114,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NIC by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 77,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EGOV. Zacks Investment Research cut NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NIC in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. NIC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

NASDAQ EGOV opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NIC Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.51.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.26 million. NIC had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NIC Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. NIC’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

