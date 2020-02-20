Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys Shares of 403 LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB opened at $81.95 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $68.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.66.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.44.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

