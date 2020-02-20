Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $32,000 in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dorman Products by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,357,000 after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Dorman Products by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 18,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 31,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Dorman Products by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in Dorman Products by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 37,901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DORM opened at $75.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Dorman Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.39 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.49.

DORM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

