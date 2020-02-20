Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $34,000 in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 579 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 35.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 22,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $407,340,000 after buying an additional 89,022 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 948.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1,641.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 8.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,350 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 6,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $380,494.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,176.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED opened at $56.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99. Globus Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $60.15.

GMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

