Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $35,000 in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 13,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $573,427.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,267,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $402,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,989 shares of company stock valued at $3,684,700. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.04. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

