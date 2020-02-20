Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $35,000 in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter worth $560,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 250,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

RPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.83.

RPM opened at $74.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.14 and a 200 day moving average of $71.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.40. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.47.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 53.14%.

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $4,307,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,632 shares in the company, valued at $81,743,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

