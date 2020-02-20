Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $36,000 in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEU. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 915.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31,080 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 81.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 44.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,668,000. Institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $428.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.41. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $382.88 and a fifty-two week high of $505.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 41.69%. The business had revenue of $534.45 million for the quarter.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.