Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $37,000 in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 320.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 153,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after buying an additional 116,650 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,366,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,418,000 after buying an additional 84,801 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 203.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after buying an additional 64,691 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,836,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Forward Air by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,208,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,939,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FWRD opened at $64.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $72.09.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $381.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.28 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on shares of Forward Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

