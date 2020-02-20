Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $44,000 in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at $165,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of ITM opened at $51.20 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $47.88 and a 1-year high of $51.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.0983 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%.

About VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.