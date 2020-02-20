Great Diamond Partners LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,755,000 after acquiring an additional 19,277 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Landstar System by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 900,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,318 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 625,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,271,000 after acquiring an additional 19,085 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,808,000 after buying an additional 23,961 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 309,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,788,000 after buying an additional 24,309 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.74.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $111.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.97 and a 1-year high of $120.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.27.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $994.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.93 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 5.58%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

