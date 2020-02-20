Great Diamond Partners LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 568,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,023,000 after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 53,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,400,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in NiSource by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 26,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in NiSource by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 12,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays upgraded NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NiSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.22.

Shares of NI opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.21. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 64.62%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

