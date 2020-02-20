Great Diamond Partners LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,292,000 after buying an additional 70,426 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2,682.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 974,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 939,259 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 754,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,242,000 after buying an additional 48,796 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 457,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,062,000 after buying an additional 25,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 443,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,120,000 after buying an additional 47,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $69.60 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.65 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.51 and its 200-day moving average is $63.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $76,956.00. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.37, for a total transaction of $110,891.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,944.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $58.00.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.