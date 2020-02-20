Great Diamond Partners LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. FMR LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $95.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.00. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12-month low of $74.38 and a 12-month high of $96.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

