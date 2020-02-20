Great Diamond Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,170.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,073.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.68, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,955.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,823.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,586.57 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

