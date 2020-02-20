Great Diamond Partners LLC Makes New Investment in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,269,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,062,903 in the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $392.15 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $349.71 and a fifty-two week high of $454.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $420.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $485.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

