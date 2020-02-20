Great Diamond Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. State Street Corp grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,488,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,682,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,939 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 518.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 775,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,791,000 after purchasing an additional 649,980 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,216,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,763,000 after acquiring an additional 418,164 shares during the period. Teilinger Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,537,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,727,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,455,000 after acquiring an additional 378,227 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $96,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,627.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,125 shares of company stock worth $241,849 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $58.90 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.27 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.26%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

