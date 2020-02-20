Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQNR opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.69. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.35%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

