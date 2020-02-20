Great Diamond Partners LLC Takes $37,000 Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 737 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Bruker during the third quarter worth approximately $4,630,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,741,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Bruker by 172.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 134,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 85,414 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS grew its position in Bruker by 38.1% in the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 308,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,531,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Bruker by 26.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 274,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,042,000 after buying an additional 56,921 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $49.99 on Thursday. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $36.72 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.12.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

