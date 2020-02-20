Great Diamond Partners LLC Takes $40,000 Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,363 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 59.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 32,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $98.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.14. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $98.79.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

