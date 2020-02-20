Great Diamond Partners LLC Takes Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,667 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in Waters by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 110,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WAT. Citigroup began coverage on Waters in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.13.

NYSE:WAT opened at $216.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10. Waters Co. has a one year low of $199.11 and a one year high of $255.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a return on equity of 172.16% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $1,427,749.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,120.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total value of $1,218,875.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,942,548.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,794 shares of company stock worth $2,893,456 in the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

