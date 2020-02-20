Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Equities researchers at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.64% from the company’s previous close.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.44.

NYSE GWRE opened at $122.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,260,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.16. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $84.19 and a 1 year high of $124.16.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.75 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Guy Dubois sold 639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $74,884.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,574.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $149,261.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,610.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,214 shares of company stock worth $11,249,188 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at $6,003,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 8,836.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

