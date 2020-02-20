H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “H&R Block looks well poised to gain from opportunities offered by the tax industry that has been growing since 2005. The company has undertaken several initiatives to boost both assisted and DIY businesses. The company continues to focus on competitive pricing, investment in product innovation and user experience improvement. The company's solid cash position allows it to pursue opportunities that exhibit true potential and positions it for sustainable clients, revenue and earnings growth. However, escalating costs due to heavy investments in technology and operations might weigh on H&R Block's bottom line, thereby affecting its share price, which has underperformed its industry over the past year. Seasonality causes considerable fluctuations in revenues and makes profit forecasting difficult. The company also faces huge litigations.”

Get H & R Block alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HRB. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of H & R Block from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of HRB opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. H & R Block has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $29.62.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.90 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 332.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that H & R Block will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in H & R Block by 24.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in H & R Block by 5.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in H & R Block by 24.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 152,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in H & R Block by 0.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 75,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA boosted its stake in H & R Block by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H & R Block (HRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.