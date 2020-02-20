Hancock Whitney Corp Buys Shares of 17,381 Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REI. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,959,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 478,428 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 1,141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 369,830 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,233,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 305,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Ring Energy stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. Ring Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ring Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.08.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.