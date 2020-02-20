Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Boingo Wireless were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WIFI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 122.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless during the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 44.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WIFI shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub raised Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

NASDAQ WIFI opened at $14.37 on Thursday. Boingo Wireless Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $613.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.64 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.