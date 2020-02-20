Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stake in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 94.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 481,622 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EZPW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. Private Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EZCORP by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 232,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 102,600 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in EZCORP during the third quarter worth $520,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in EZCORP by 3,894.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 77,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of EZPW stock opened at $4.88 on Thursday. EZCORP Inc has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $271.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.35.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). EZCORP had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $222.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EZCORP Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

