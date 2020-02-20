Hancock Whitney Corp Has $193,000 Stock Position in Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Meet Group worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MEET. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 55,326 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Meet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Meet Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,504,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 49,407 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Meet Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Meet Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEET opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Meet Group Inc has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.26 million, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.58.

In other Meet Group news, CFO James E. Bugden sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,993. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

MEET has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.82.

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

