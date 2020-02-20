Hancock Whitney Corp Has $93,000 Stock Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 96.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,313 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 465,168 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $63,000.

A number of research firms have commented on CPE. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, November 18th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

