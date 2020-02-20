Hancock Whitney Corp Increases Stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,536 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter valued at $9,642,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,158,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after buying an additional 785,666 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter valued at $3,313,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,018,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,853,000 after buying an additional 228,578 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter valued at $2,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, SVP Kathleen Mackie Lavoy sold 11,050 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $130,500.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,895.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Levenson bought 32,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.58 per share, for a total transaction of $345,172.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,933.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLDD has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

GLDD opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.48.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

