Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $175,000 in Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.06% of Tiptree at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TIPT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tiptree by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 16,740 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Tiptree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Tiptree by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Tiptree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Tiptree by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 36,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 36.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TIPT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tiptree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $247.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38. Tiptree Inc has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $8.30.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.