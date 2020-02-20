Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $222,000 in Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSN. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000.

Shares of PSN opened at $45.03 on Thursday. Parsons Corp has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $45.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.03.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSN. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Parsons to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Parsons in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Parsons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

