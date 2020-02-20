Hancock Whitney Corp Makes New $159,000 Investment in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Voit & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

PLAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, February 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Photronics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.34. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $978.03 million, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Photronics had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 18,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $288,263.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,523.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,036. 3.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

