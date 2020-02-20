Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases Shares of 8,662 Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Petmed Express by 122.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Petmed Express by 43.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 45,387 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Petmed Express by 11.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 546,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 55,815 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Petmed Express by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 29,277 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Petmed Express by 60.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 101,794 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PETS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sidoti reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Petmed Express in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Petmed Express currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

PETS stock opened at $28.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.55. The company has a market cap of $567.47 million, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.67. Petmed Express Inc has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $28.98.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.31 million. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

