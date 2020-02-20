Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

AVB opened at $225.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $191.42 and a 12 month high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.25.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

