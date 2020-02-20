Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 22,704 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 84.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,704 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 1,139.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $44.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a one year low of $41.26 and a one year high of $52.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 91.48%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ALSN. Vertical Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

