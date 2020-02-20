HC Wainwright Trims Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Target Price to $3.00

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) had its price objective lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 435.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ACST. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley lowered shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

Shares of Acasti Pharma stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. Acasti Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $3.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACST. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Acasti Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Acasti Pharma by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Huber Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the third quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.