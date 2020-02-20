Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HCAT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $49.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norwest Venture Partners XI LP bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,438,000. Norwest Venture Partners XII LP bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,438,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 863,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,199,000 after purchasing an additional 29,417 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 729,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,323,000 after purchasing an additional 296,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 311,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,812,000 after purchasing an additional 215,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

